Sunflowers by carole_sandford
Photo 3277

Sunflowers

Today we across the toll bridge into Nottinghamshire. We visited a Sunflower & Wild Flower field at a farm in West Drayton. A sunflower field is always a great photo op!
There was also a very pleasant cafe with ice cream & cake!
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

carol white ace
Lovely backlit capture. Fav 😊
August 10th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Oh nice, ice-cream and cake! The sunflower is lovely and different - there were pots of this variety lined up at St Cross yesterday. This is a great capture with lovely detail!
August 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Splendid! Sounds to have been a brilliant day excursion!
August 10th, 2025  
