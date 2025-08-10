Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3277
Sunflowers
Today we across the toll bridge into Nottinghamshire. We visited a Sunflower & Wild Flower field at a farm in West Drayton. A sunflower field is always a great photo op!
There was also a very pleasant cafe with ice cream & cake!
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4822
photos
179
followers
147
following
897% complete
View this month »
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Latest from all albums
3274
3275
1457
3276
1458
3277
1459
86
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th August 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
sunflowers
carol white
ace
Lovely backlit capture. Fav 😊
August 10th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Oh nice, ice-cream and cake! The sunflower is lovely and different - there were pots of this variety lined up at St Cross yesterday. This is a great capture with lovely detail!
August 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Splendid! Sounds to have been a brilliant day excursion!
August 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close