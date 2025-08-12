Sign up
Previous
Photo 3279
When the Cock Crows
This rather magnificent fella was strutting around the outdoor cafe area along with quite a few hens, when we visited the sunflowers.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th August 2025 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cockerel
gloria jones
ace
Good one...super feather details.
August 12th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, he's a prime specimen! Great capture.
August 12th, 2025
