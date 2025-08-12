Previous
When the Cock Crows by carole_sandford
Photo 3279

When the Cock Crows

This rather magnificent fella was strutting around the outdoor cafe area along with quite a few hens, when we visited the sunflowers.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
gloria jones ace
Good one...super feather details.
August 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, he's a prime specimen! Great capture.
August 12th, 2025  
