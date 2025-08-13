Previous
Big Red Ball by carole_sandford
Photo 3280

Big Red Ball

Sunset from the Lincolnshire Ridge tonight. There was a bit of a breeze up there, but when we left to go home at about 20:45 it was still 28°C!
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Very strange to see. It’s like the saturation levels of the sun are set high to turn it in to a ball of fire.
August 13th, 2025  
KV ace
Surreal sun… makes me think of the song red rubber ball! Here is a link to the lyrics if you are interested… it is an oldie for sure: https://genius.com/The-cyrkle-red-rubber-ball-lyrics
August 13th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
How beautiful it looks though!
August 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Striking capture!
August 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Awesome.
August 13th, 2025  
