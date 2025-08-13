Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3280
Big Red Ball
Sunset from the Lincolnshire Ridge tonight. There was a bit of a breeze up there, but when we left to go home at about 20:45 it was still 28°C!
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4827
photos
178
followers
146
following
898% complete
View this month »
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Latest from all albums
3277
1459
86
3278
1460
3279
1461
3280
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th August 2025 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ridge
Susan Wakely
ace
Very strange to see. It’s like the saturation levels of the sun are set high to turn it in to a ball of fire.
August 13th, 2025
KV
ace
Surreal sun… makes me think of the song red rubber ball! Here is a link to the lyrics if you are interested… it is an oldie for sure:
https://genius.com/The-cyrkle-red-rubber-ball-lyrics
August 13th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
How beautiful it looks though!
August 13th, 2025
Barb
ace
Striking capture!
August 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Awesome.
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close