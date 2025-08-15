Sign up
Photo 3282
Red Salvia
Taken in the late afternoon sun, in the garden. The bottom flowers on this stem were backlit & the bokeh was just lovely.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Years 1 to 9
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th August 2025 4:51pm
red
garden
salvia
Pat Knowles
Impressive bokeh……love the simplicity & beauty.
August 15th, 2025
JackieR
Beautiful colour and fab light
August 15th, 2025
