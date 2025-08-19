Previous
Gunby Gardens by carole_sandford
Photo 3286

Gunby Gardens

A wander around the gardens at Gunby Hall. Managed to dodge the rain showers.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely framing.
August 19th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful pov
August 19th, 2025  
