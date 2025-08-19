Sign up
Previous
Photo 3286
Gunby Gardens
A wander around the gardens at Gunby Hall. Managed to dodge the rain showers.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardens
,
gunby
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
August 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely framing.
August 19th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful pov
August 19th, 2025
