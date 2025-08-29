Previous
Garden Dahlia by carole_sandford
Garden Dahlia

I particularly liked the striking colours of this dahlia in our garden.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The colours are a super palette
August 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
This has a painterly effect.
August 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
Beautiful
August 29th, 2025  
