Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3296
Garden Dahlia
I particularly liked the striking colours of this dahlia in our garden.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4852
photos
179
followers
146
following
903% complete
View this month »
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
Latest from all albums
88
3292
1467
3293
3294
3295
3296
1468
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th August 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
The colours are a super palette
August 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a painterly effect.
August 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close