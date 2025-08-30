Previous
Pretty Pink Dahlia by carole_sandford
Photo 3297

Pretty Pink Dahlia

Apologies for another dahlia, did’t really get anything new today. It’s quite a dramatic one though….
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
903% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
August 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty pink.
August 30th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
August 30th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact