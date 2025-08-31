Sign up
Previous
Photo 3298
Himself
A rather nice low key candid photo that I took of Phil whilst he was watching the Rugby Women’s World Cup on TV yesterday .
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
5
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
phil
,
candid
Judith Johnson
ace
Very pensive, totally absorbed!
August 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Penny for his thoughts.
August 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning portrait - so pensive in his concentration ! FAV
August 31st, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely portrait fav
August 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Great photo…
August 31st, 2025
