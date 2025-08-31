Previous
Himself by carole_sandford
Himself

A rather nice low key candid photo that I took of Phil whilst he was watching the Rugby Women’s World Cup on TV yesterday .
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson ace
Very pensive, totally absorbed!
August 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Penny for his thoughts.
August 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning portrait - so pensive in his concentration ! FAV
August 31st, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely portrait fav
August 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great photo…
August 31st, 2025  
