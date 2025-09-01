Sign up
Photo 3299
Sunflowers at Sunset
Phil & I went up to the ridge tonight to get a sunflower sunset. The sunflowers are sparse & smaller than usual, but still make for a good composition.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunset
,
sunflowers
,
ridge
,
lincs
Julie Ryan
ace
Lovely sunset
September 1st, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
September 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture...love the light on the sunflowers, great composition
September 1st, 2025
