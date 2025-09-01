Previous
Sunflowers at Sunset by carole_sandford
Sunflowers at Sunset

Phil & I went up to the ridge tonight to get a sunflower sunset. The sunflowers are sparse & smaller than usual, but still make for a good composition.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Julie Ryan ace
Lovely sunset
September 1st, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
September 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture...love the light on the sunflowers, great composition
September 1st, 2025  
