Photo 3303
Cosmos (again)
I liked how this one was standing proud above the others. Reminds me a little of a satellite dish shape.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
9
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th September 2025 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
cosmos
Joan Robillard
ace
lovely
September 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful clarity!
September 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo stunning…an amazing capture
September 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and yes my 1st thought was Jodrell Bank !! Such a beautiful capture ! fav
September 5th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
September 5th, 2025
