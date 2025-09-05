Previous
Cosmos (again) by carole_sandford
Photo 3303

Cosmos (again)

I liked how this one was standing proud above the others. Reminds me a little of a satellite dish shape.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
904% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
lovely
September 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful clarity!
September 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo stunning…an amazing capture
September 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and yes my 1st thought was Jodrell Bank !! Such a beautiful capture ! fav
September 5th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact