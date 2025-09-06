Previous
Hybrid Dahlia by carole_sandford
Photo 3304

Hybrid Dahlia

We have a couple of dahlias that appear hybrid, having the appearance of two different kinds. Adds to the interest I suppose….
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
905% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gosh what a beauty
September 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fascinating mix of colour and style
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact