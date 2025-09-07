Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by carole_sandford
Photo 3305

Lincoln Cathedral

A view of the cathedral with the Tennyson statue in the foreground. Taken during the steampunk weekend.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
I love this PoV… in between the beautiful trees…nice to see people chilling out.
September 7th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful cathedral
September 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful angle, it show off that amazing turret.
September 7th, 2025  
