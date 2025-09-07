Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3305
Lincoln Cathedral
A view of the cathedral with the Tennyson statue in the foreground. Taken during the steampunk weekend.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4866
photos
178
followers
145
following
905% complete
View this month »
3298
3299
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
Latest from all albums
1471
3301
1472
3302
3303
1473
3304
3305
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th August 2025 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
tennyson
Beverley
ace
I love this PoV… in between the beautiful trees…nice to see people chilling out.
September 7th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful cathedral
September 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful angle, it show off that amazing turret.
September 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close