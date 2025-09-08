Previous
On Freedoms Wings by carole_sandford
Photo 3306

On Freedoms Wings

This is a project started around 6 or 7 years ago, which came to fruition this weekend. The stand has been there for the last couple of years & we did wonder if the sculpture would really appear!
This is a sculpture of an Avro Lancaster that was seen flying in this position in this place, 18 September 1942. Two of its engines had shut down due to damage & it crashed around two miles further on. There were 2 survivors out of 7 crew.
During WW2 Lincolnshire was known as Bomber County, as that’s where a lot of our airfields were. This sculpture now stands at the southern entrance of the county.
At the moment there are still some cranes in position finishing off. Eventually there will be a car park & we will be able to get closer.
It’s really an impressive sight!
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Shirley ace
A wonderful perspective of this sculpture fav.
September 8th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
A wonderful tribute to Bomber Command and all who served with it in WW2.
September 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the way you've included the fellow in cherry picker at the rear. Great perspective!
September 8th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's very impressive and a most interesting story
September 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice and story👍😊
September 8th, 2025  
