On Freedoms Wings

This is a project started around 6 or 7 years ago, which came to fruition this weekend. The stand has been there for the last couple of years & we did wonder if the sculpture would really appear!

This is a sculpture of an Avro Lancaster that was seen flying in this position in this place, 18 September 1942. Two of its engines had shut down due to damage & it crashed around two miles further on. There were 2 survivors out of 7 crew.

During WW2 Lincolnshire was known as Bomber County, as that’s where a lot of our airfields were. This sculpture now stands at the southern entrance of the county.

At the moment there are still some cranes in position finishing off. Eventually there will be a car park & we will be able to get closer.

It’s really an impressive sight!

