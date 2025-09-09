Previous
Magnificent but Lethal ! by carole_sandford
Photo 3307

Magnificent but Lethal !

This Sparrow Hawk, seen in our garden this morning, for the first time in ages!
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
906% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glad I am not a sparrow
September 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super capture.
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact