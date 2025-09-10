Previous
Return of the Sparrow Hawk by carole_sandford
Photo 3308

Return of the Sparrow Hawk

He/she was back in the garden this afternoon. So as this was the only thing I photographed today, it’s another sparrow hawk photo.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous full body shot of junior.
September 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
It does look menacing.
September 10th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous soft colours… he's a beauty
September 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a marvelous bird
September 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 10th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Awesome capture
September 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
those eyes Carole , superb photography
September 10th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture, details
September 10th, 2025  
Mallory ace
I cannot believe the details. Amazing!
September 10th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
September 10th, 2025  
