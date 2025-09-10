Sign up
Photo 3308
Photo 3308
Return of the Sparrow Hawk
He/she was back in the garden this afternoon. So as this was the only thing I photographed today, it’s another sparrow hawk photo.
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
10
6
Views
13
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th September 2025 5:46pm
Tags
again
,
garden
,
sparrow
,
hawk
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous full body shot of junior.
September 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It does look menacing.
September 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous soft colours… he's a beauty
September 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a marvelous bird
September 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Awesome capture
September 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
those eyes Carole , superb photography
September 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super capture, details
September 10th, 2025
Mallory
ace
I cannot believe the details. Amazing!
September 10th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
September 10th, 2025
