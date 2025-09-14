Previous
Steep Hill by carole_sandford
Steep Hill

Well the top of the hill anyway. I particularly concentrated on the upper parts of the buildings, to show the shop signs, but it still shows people ( possibly tourists) milling around.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Judith Johnson ace
Yes, I remember walking up there when we came to Lincoln. It's quite a steep climb
September 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
September 14th, 2025  
