Village Entrance by carole_sandford
Village Entrance

One of the roads into our village - tree lined & the leaves haven’t turned yet.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Lovely green trees…
September 15th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely road drawing you into the village
September 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely avenue of trees along this country road !
September 15th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A lovely place to live……you must love it!
September 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful leading line
September 15th, 2025  
