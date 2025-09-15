Sign up
Previous
Photo 3313
Village Entrance
One of the roads into our village - tree lined & the leaves haven’t turned yet.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
5
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th September 2025 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
trees
village
Beverley
ace
Lovely green trees…
September 15th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely road drawing you into the village
September 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely avenue of trees along this country road !
September 15th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
A lovely place to live……you must love it!
September 15th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful leading line
September 15th, 2025
