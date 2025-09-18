Previous
A Little Low Key by carole_sandford
Photo 3316

A Little Low Key

When I was at Hackthorn Lake the other day, I picked up some of the fallen Horse Chestnuts, or Conkers as we call them, with a view to composing a still life & this is the result.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful!
September 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
September 18th, 2025  
