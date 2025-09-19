Sign up
Photo 3317
Bumble Bee Hug!
We still have a few hollyhock flowers around & when I looked at this after taking it off the camera, it looked to be that this bee was hugging the stamen of this flower!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
bee
,
hug
,
garden
,
bumble
Beverley
ace
It does… gorgeous capture…
September 19th, 2025
