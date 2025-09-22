Previous
Fluffy by carole_sandford
Photo 3320

Fluffy

We still have lots of bees enjoying the cosmos. I was rather pleased with the details that I managed to get in this image!
22nd September 2025

Carole Sandford

LManning (Laura) ace
As you should be! Beautiful clarity.
September 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful angle….you can see the whole of his cute face!
September 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You should be chuffed !! What a cute and clear close-up . The bees are making the most of the September sun and flowers ! fav
September 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Fabulous details
September 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific
September 22nd, 2025  
