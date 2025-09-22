Sign up
Previous
Photo 3320
Fluffy
We still have lots of bees enjoying the cosmos. I was rather pleased with the details that I managed to get in this image!
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
5
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
4889
photos
179
followers
146
following
909% complete
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3316
3317
1479
3318
89
3319
3320
1480
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:05pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
cosmos
,
bees
LManning (Laura)
ace
As you should be! Beautiful clarity.
September 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful angle….you can see the whole of his cute face!
September 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You should be chuffed !! What a cute and clear close-up . The bees are making the most of the September sun and flowers ! fav
September 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Fabulous details
September 22nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific
September 22nd, 2025
