Autumn Begins by carole_sandford
Autumn Begins

Autumn begins in the garden, with the first few leaves starting to change colour!
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Beverley ace
Beautiful in the bright light
September 23rd, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely light and capture. Fav 😊
September 23rd, 2025  
