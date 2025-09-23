Sign up
Photo 3321
Autumn Begins
Autumn begins in the garden, with the first few leaves starting to change colour!
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
2
1
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
changing
Beverley
Beautiful in the bright light
September 23rd, 2025
carol white
Lovely light and capture. Fav 😊
September 23rd, 2025
