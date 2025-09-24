Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3322
Setting Sun
Popped along to Buslingthorpe this evening as the sun was setting, hoping for a good shot with “my tree”. The sun wasn’t quite where I would have liked it, ( can’t move to the left because there is a fence), but I did get a bonus cow!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4892
photos
179
followers
146
following
910% complete
View this month »
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Latest from all albums
3318
89
3319
3320
1480
3321
1481
3322
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th September 2025 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cow
Beverley
ace
Your “ tree is very special … love it too & very beautiful. I also really love the lonesome cow… just enjoying the moment…
September 24th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I like the cow by your tree and the huge sun.
September 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Yay for a bonus cow! Lovely shot.
September 24th, 2025
