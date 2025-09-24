Previous
Setting Sun by carole_sandford
Photo 3322

Setting Sun

Popped along to Buslingthorpe this evening as the sun was setting, hoping for a good shot with “my tree”. The sun wasn’t quite where I would have liked it, ( can’t move to the left because there is a fence), but I did get a bonus cow!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

Beverley
Your “ tree is very special … love it too & very beautiful. I also really love the lonesome cow… just enjoying the moment…
September 24th, 2025  
Dorothy
I like the cow by your tree and the huge sun.
September 24th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Yay for a bonus cow! Lovely shot.
September 24th, 2025  
