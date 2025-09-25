Sign up
Photo 3323
Who Knew…
…that Humphrey Bogart was a door man at the Kinema in the Woods, cinema?
Just part of the film memorabilia in this quirky cinema. Phil & I went to see the new Downton Abbey film. Amusing despite no Maggie Smith.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4893
photos
179
followers
146
following
Tags
cinema
