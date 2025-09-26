Sign up
Previous
Photo 3324
Pink Cosmos
The Cosmos are still flowering like crazy, so thought I’d make the most of them before we get any frosts.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4895
photos
179
followers
146
following
910% complete
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th September 2025 2:36pm
Tags
growing
,
cosmos
Michelle
Beautiful
September 26th, 2025
Brennie B
This is gorgeous Carole
September 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
September 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful colour.
September 26th, 2025
