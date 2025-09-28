Previous
Sunny afternoon by carole_sandford
Photo 3326

Sunny afternoon

But with fluffy clouds. Taken not far from home.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
911% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scenoc view with the feeling of Autumn , lovely cloud scape !
September 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rural scene.
September 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful view, very calming
September 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely rural scene with those fluffy clouds
September 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact