Autumn Poppy! by carole_sandford
Autumn Poppy!

I last photographed a poppy like this in the first half of June. Today, I was very surprised to see one in the garden in October! It has rained on & off today as you can see from the raindrops on the poppy.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful surprise to be blooming in October - beautiful poppy and capture enhanced with the raindrops ! fav
October 1st, 2025  
