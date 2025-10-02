Sign up
Previous
Photo 3330
Yellow Rose
Another from the garden after the rain. I do love yellow roses.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4903
photos
179
followers
146
following
912% complete
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
90
3325
3326
3327
1483
3328
3329
3330
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st October 2025 3:21pm
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
garden
Sue Cooper
ace
Just beautiful. Fav.
October 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautifully perfect.
October 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! The yellow Rose OF Texas, -comes to mind ! fav
October 2nd, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
October 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
I absolutely adore yellow roses… yours are so perfect 😃
October 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025
