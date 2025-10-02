Previous
Yellow Rose by carole_sandford
Yellow Rose

Another from the garden after the rain. I do love yellow roses.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Sue Cooper ace
Just beautiful. Fav.
October 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautifully perfect.
October 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! The yellow Rose OF Texas, -comes to mind ! fav
October 2nd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
October 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
I absolutely adore yellow roses… yours are so perfect 😃
October 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 2nd, 2025  
