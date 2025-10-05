Sign up
Previous
Photo 3333
Early Monday
one from last Monday. On the road between my village & the next one. I like the shadows in front of the tree & the soft morning light.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4906
photos
179
followers
146
following
913% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
29th September 2025 8:52am
Tags
road
,
early
,
countryside
,
light.
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture of the light
October 5th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely shot fav
October 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful morning capture…
October 5th, 2025
