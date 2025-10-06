Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Very Autumn
Our cherry tree leaves are starting to change colour. The equally autumnal coloured bokeh was the result of the leaves of a maple on the other side of the fence.
This one had to go into my main album!
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
6
5
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4908
photos
179
followers
146
following
913% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th October 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
cherry
Jennifer
ace
So pretty, love the colours and light
October 6th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal colours
October 6th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful!
October 6th, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely light and capture. Fav 😊
October 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful light and Autumn colours ! fav
October 6th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the lighting
October 6th, 2025
