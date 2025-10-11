Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3339
Back Light
taken over the garden fence, as the afternoon sun was back lighting the maple leaves.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4917
photos
179
followers
146
following
914% complete
View this month »
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Latest from all albums
3335
3336
1486
3337
3338
1487
3339
1488
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th October 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
maple
,
backlight
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close