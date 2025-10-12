Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3340
White Bridge Hartsholme
The white Bridge at Hartsholme Park surrounded by autumn colour. For the most part it was quite misty, with sun only just breaking through shortly before we left.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4919
photos
179
followers
146
following
915% complete
View this month »
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
Latest from all albums
1486
3337
3338
1487
3339
1488
3340
1489
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th October 2025 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
bridge
,
autumn
,
hartsholme
Beverley
ace
The white bridge is magical… the reflections dreamy. Such a fabulous autumn colours capture & Pov….
October 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Such a lovely tranquil image fav
October 12th, 2025
Monica
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful autumnal scene.
October 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It's like a lovely painting.
October 12th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Very nice
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close