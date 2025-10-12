Previous
White Bridge Hartsholme by carole_sandford
Photo 3340

White Bridge Hartsholme

The white Bridge at Hartsholme Park surrounded by autumn colour. For the most part it was quite misty, with sun only just breaking through shortly before we left.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beverley
The white bridge is magical… the reflections dreamy. Such a fabulous autumn colours capture & Pov….
October 12th, 2025  
Shirley
Such a lovely tranquil image fav
October 12th, 2025  
Monica
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Beautiful autumnal scene.
October 12th, 2025  
Rob Z
It's like a lovely painting.
October 12th, 2025  
Paul J
Very nice
October 12th, 2025  
