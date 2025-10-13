Previous
Fairytale Mushroom by carole_sandford
Photo 3341

Fairytale Mushroom

Always the sort of mushrooms that appear in children’s books with elves & fairies.🧚‍♀️
Saw quite a few mushrooms, but only one of these.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Thank goodness for what I see on 365. I have never seen those in our environments. They are so beautiful. Nice capture.
October 13th, 2025  
A lovely shot
October 13th, 2025  
