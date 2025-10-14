Sign up
Previous
Photo 3342
Stretchhhhhhh
I love it when aquatic birds do this! Two greylag geese from the other day.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
6
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th October 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geese
,
greylag
Rob Z
ace
Super catch
October 14th, 2025
Michelle
Amazing capture
October 14th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect timing! I like the way the other way is ducking out of the way too.
October 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
October 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
October 14th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
greylags have such photogenic markings Carole , this is an excellent photo
October 14th, 2025
