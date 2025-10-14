Previous
Stretchhhhhhh by carole_sandford
Photo 3342

Stretchhhhhhh

I love it when aquatic birds do this! Two greylag geese from the other day.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
915% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Super catch
October 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Amazing capture
October 14th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect timing! I like the way the other way is ducking out of the way too.
October 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
October 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
October 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
greylags have such photogenic markings Carole , this is an excellent photo
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact