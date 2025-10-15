Previous
Late? Sunflower by carole_sandford
Photo 3343

Late? Sunflower

I noticed two new sunflowers in the garden today, both planted by the birds! Middle of October is perhaps a little late in the season!
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beverley ace
Lovely surprise… beautiful
October 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous details.
October 15th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a lovely surprise. I was surprised to come back to a garden still full of colour
October 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful shapes.
October 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! enjoy while you can !
October 15th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful surprise
October 15th, 2025  
