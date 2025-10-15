Sign up
Previous
Photo 3343
Late? Sunflower
I noticed two new sunflowers in the garden today, both planted by the birds! Middle of October is perhaps a little late in the season!
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th October 2025 9:49am
Tags
garden
,
sunflower
Beverley
ace
Lovely surprise… beautiful
October 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous details.
October 15th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely surprise. I was surprised to come back to a garden still full of colour
October 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful shapes.
October 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! enjoy while you can !
October 15th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful surprise
October 15th, 2025
