Two Seasons by carole_sandford
Photo 3345

Two Seasons

A Dahlia with an autumnal background.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice combo
October 17th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
The dahlia looks lovely with the autumnal bokeh.
October 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice bokeh.
October 17th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
a very lovely flower
October 17th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the contrast of the warm autumn colors with the crisp cooler colors of the flower. Nice bokeh!
October 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 17th, 2025  
