Photo 3345
Two Seasons
A Dahlia with an autumnal background.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
7
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4929
photos
179
followers
146
following
916% complete
Views
17
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th October 2025 9:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
dahlia
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice combo
October 17th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
The dahlia looks lovely with the autumnal bokeh.
October 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice bokeh.
October 17th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
a very lovely flower
October 17th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I love the contrast of the warm autumn colors with the crisp cooler colors of the flower. Nice bokeh!
October 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 17th, 2025
