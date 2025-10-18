City Centre

A candid shot of the High Street, busy with a throng of shoppers on a Saturday. There was a time when traffic flowed on this street ( long before we moved here more than 20 yrs ago) & believe it or not, double decker buses used to go through that arch of the building known as the Stonebow.

The Stonebow is the historic city guildhall . The current building was completed around 1520 & is considered the official home of the Mayor of Lincoln. The stonebow itself is an iconic stone arch that was built on the site of an even older Roman gateway to the city.

If you’ve followed either Phil or I for any length of time, you’ll have heard us mention Steep Hill - if you’ve followed either were to head under that arch you would soon come to the beginning of the hill & an epic climb!

Shopping, as with most towns & cities these days, is not the pleasure it used to be, a lot of the good shops have gone & the choice of stuff to buy is much reduced. I think unfortunately the internet is perhaps the better option !