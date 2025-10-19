Previous
Female Mallard by carole_sandford
Photo 3347

Female Mallard

From last weeks visit to Hartsholme. I like all the leaf reflections in the water.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Very nice!
October 19th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
That's lovely Carole. The female might not be colourful but it has very pretty detail. fav.
October 19th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
great shot
October 19th, 2025  
