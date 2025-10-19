Sign up
Previous
Photo 3347
Female Mallard
From last weeks visit to Hartsholme. I like all the leaf reflections in the water.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
4
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4933
photos
179
followers
146
following
916% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th October 2025 2:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
duck
,
mallard
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Very nice!
October 19th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
That's lovely Carole. The female might not be colourful but it has very pretty detail. fav.
October 19th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
great shot
October 19th, 2025
