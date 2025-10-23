Sign up
Photo 3351
Eating his greens.
For once Cyril squirrel was on the ground instead of in the tree. He picked a leaf & began chewing.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
0
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd October 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
green
,
leaf
Phil Sandford
ace
When did you bl**dy name him !!!! And when did he start eating leaves !!! 🤣
October 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 23rd, 2025
