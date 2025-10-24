Sign up
Previous
Photo 3352
Clouds & Colours
Sunset this evening, this is a narrow back lane to the village of Welton.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
2
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunset
,
lane
,
welton
Beverley
Super stunning shot…
October 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
The leading line of the road looks good on a black background.
October 24th, 2025
