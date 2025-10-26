Sign up
Previous
Photo 3354
Autumn Comes to Doddington
Phil & I went for wander around the gardens of Doddington Hall today. It was cold & drizzly but it didn’t detract from the stunning autumn colours.
Particularly nice on black.
Thank you for all the comments & favs on recent images, much appreciated.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
hall
autumn
doddington
