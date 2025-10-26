Previous
Autumn Comes to Doddington by carole_sandford
Photo 3354

Autumn Comes to Doddington

Phil & I went for wander around the gardens of Doddington Hall today. It was cold & drizzly but it didn’t detract from the stunning autumn colours.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

