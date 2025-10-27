Sign up
Photo 3355
Autumnal Folly
photographed many times before, but it looked particularly nice with the autumnal colour. It’s actually name is Temple of the Wind.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
12
4
3
Years 1 to 9
iPhone 16 Pro
26th October 2025 12:44pm
Trending
page
autumn
colour
folly
Monica
It's a really pretty place
October 27th, 2025
Susan Klassen
Beautiful capture of this place.
October 27th, 2025
carol white
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
October 27th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful Autumnal scene
October 27th, 2025
