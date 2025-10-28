Sign up
Photo 3356
Autumn at the Hall
Autumn colour brightening the walk ways around the hall.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
6
2
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th October 2025 12:25pm
Tags
hall
,
autumn
,
doddington
Michelle
Beautiful Autumnal capture
October 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely autumn scene and composition
October 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very pleasant path
October 28th, 2025
Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful shot.
October 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous walk through the Autumn leaves
October 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful colours
October 28th, 2025
