Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3357
Classic Squirrel Pose
In the garden today, exactly how they are depicted in children’s books. He did appear to dig something up from the lawn, presumably something he’d put there earlier!
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4952
photos
179
followers
140
following
919% complete
View this month »
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
Latest from all albums
3354
1502
3355
1503
3356
1
3357
1504
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th October 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close