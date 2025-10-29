Previous
Classic Squirrel Pose by carole_sandford
Photo 3357

Classic Squirrel Pose

In the garden today, exactly how they are depicted in children’s books. He did appear to dig something up from the lawn, presumably something he’d put there earlier!
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
919% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact