Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3359
Doddington Hall
A side view for a change. I haven’t taken a photo today as I’ve been down in Leicestershire, taking my brother to a hospital appointment.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
9
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4955
photos
179
followers
140
following
920% complete
View this month »
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
Latest from all albums
1503
3356
1
3357
1504
3358
1505
3359
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
26th October 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
hall
,
doddington
Michelle
Beautiful building
October 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to taken in the architectural details
October 31st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot, beautiful building
October 31st, 2025
Lesley
ace
It’s a stunner
October 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous building
October 31st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking building.
October 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
A lovely building. I love the dome on the top.
October 31st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful building 😊👍
October 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great period architecture !
October 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close