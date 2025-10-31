Previous
Doddington Hall by carole_sandford
Photo 3359

Doddington Hall

A side view for a change. I haven’t taken a photo today as I’ve been down in Leicestershire, taking my brother to a hospital appointment.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Michelle
Beautiful building
October 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great pov to taken in the architectural details
October 31st, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, beautiful building
October 31st, 2025  
Lesley ace
It’s a stunner
October 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous building
October 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking building.
October 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
A lovely building. I love the dome on the top.
October 31st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful building 😊👍
October 31st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great period architecture !
October 31st, 2025  
