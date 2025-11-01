Sign up
Previous
Photo 3360
Changing Magnolia
The last to lose its leaves. Lovely colours in the afternoon sunshine.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4956
photos
179
followers
140
following
920% complete
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3356
1
3357
1504
3358
1505
3359
3360
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st November 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
magnolia
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely dof and colours
November 1st, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
November 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely bright light.
November 1st, 2025
