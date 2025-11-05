Previous
Beech tree Branch by carole_sandford
Photo 3364

Beech tree Branch

more autumn colour from yesterday. I like the dof & bokeh in this one.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous selective focus
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact