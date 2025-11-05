Sign up
Previous
Photo 3364
Beech tree Branch
more autumn colour from yesterday. I like the dof & bokeh in this one.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4963
photos
179
followers
140
following
921% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th November 2025 8:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
branch
,
beech
JackieR
ace
Fabulous selective focus
November 5th, 2025
