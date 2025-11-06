Previous
Heading home by carole_sandford
Photo 3365

Heading home

Went for a walk today, just through our village & up Buslingthorpe Road . This photo was actually taken on the way back, our estate is just left, roughly where the car is. I like that the trees kind of make an arch over the road.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

carol white ace
Lovely scenery
November 6th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely.
November 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful private road… the trees are gorgeous
November 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes, it makes a lovely scene
November 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful area to live
November 6th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely capture
November 6th, 2025  
