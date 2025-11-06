Sign up
Previous
Photo 3365
Heading home
Went for a walk today, just through our village & up Buslingthorpe Road . This photo was actually taken on the way back, our estate is just left, roughly where the car is. I like that the trees kind of make an arch over the road.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
6
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th November 2025 1:11pm
Tags
home
,
village
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery
November 6th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely.
November 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful private road… the trees are gorgeous
November 6th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes, it makes a lovely scene
November 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful area to live
November 6th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely capture
November 6th, 2025
