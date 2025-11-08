Previous
Lest We Forget by carole_sandford
Photo 3367

Lest We Forget

Tomorrow is Remembrance Sunday. This is postbox topper to depict that Remembrance, which at our local supermarket.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Oh I love it. What a lovely commemoration
November 8th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
When Jeff and I were in Cape May this June we went to a museum where there was a moment by moment display of D-Day all done in knitted figures like this. It was amazing! And this is a really nice topper!
November 8th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
such an appropriate commemoration
November 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully created by very special people….
November 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Wonderful. Big fav.
November 8th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact