Previous
Photo 3367
Lest We Forget
Tomorrow is Remembrance Sunday. This is postbox topper to depict that Remembrance, which at our local supermarket.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
6
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
Tags
post
,
box
,
remembrance
,
military
,
topper
Jennifer
ace
Oh I love it. What a lovely commemoration
November 8th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
When Jeff and I were in Cape May this June we went to a museum where there was a moment by moment display of D-Day all done in knitted figures like this. It was amazing! And this is a really nice topper!
November 8th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
such an appropriate commemoration
November 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully created by very special people….
November 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Wonderful. Big fav.
November 8th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
November 8th, 2025
