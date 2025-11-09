Sign up
Previous
Photo 3368
Remembrance Sunday
We attended the Remembrance service at Lincoln Cathedral this morning. One of the better portraits I took of our veteran.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
1
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Tags
phil
,
parade
,
remembrance
Renee Salamon
ace
Great portrait
November 9th, 2025
