Remembrance Sunday by carole_sandford
Photo 3368

Remembrance Sunday

We attended the Remembrance service at Lincoln Cathedral this morning. One of the better portraits I took of our veteran.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Carole Sandford

Renee Salamon ace
Great portrait
November 9th, 2025  
