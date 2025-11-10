Sign up
Previous
Photo 3369
Lincoln Cathedral
Taken yesterday, with mist still swirling around the right tower.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
4
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th November 2025 10:07am
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
moni kozi
Whoa! Stunning capture!
Try turning this to grayscale.
November 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture… wonderful mist…
November 10th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
November 10th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of this building Cathedral
November 10th, 2025
